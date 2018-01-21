After Constitution Remark, Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde Says, 'Won't Pay Heed To Barking Dogs' While it's not clear whether the minister, notorious for making controversial statements, specifically targeted any group or if it was just another analogy, actor Prakash Raj accused him, on Twitter, of likening Dalit protesters to dogs

Share EMAIL PRINT Union Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde was speaking at a job fair in Karnataka's Ballari. Ballari, Karnataka: Weeks after Union Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde



On Saturday, when the minister arrived in Karnataka's Ballari, over 300 kms from Bengaluru, for the inauguration of a job fair, a group of activists, said to be Dalits, blocked his vehicle and raised slogans criticising his Constitution comment.



Soon after, while addressing the aspirants at the fair, the Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said, "We are determined to help you. We will be with you, no matter what. We will do anything for the survival of our people. We cannot be bogged down by some street dogs staging protests."



While it's not clear whether the minister, notorious for making controversial statements, specifically targeted any group or if it was just another analogy, actor Prakash Raj accused him, on Twitter, of likening Dalit protesters to dogs.

Enough is enough...Serial offender...minister Ananthkumar Hegde at it again....he calls Dalits DOGs ..for protesting against his controversial constitution remark... supreme leaders of #bjp will you ask him to step down ...or do you endorse his abuse #justasking - Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) January 20, 2018

The actor, who has been a staunch critic of Mr Hegde and his "thought process", even wrote an open letter to him last month when during an event in Karnataka the minister had urged people to "claim with pride that they are Muslim, Christian, Lingayat, Brahmin, or a Hindu."



He had said, "Those who, without knowing about their parental blood, call themselves secular, they don't have their own identity...They don't know about their parentage, but they are intellectuals."



In his letter, the actor explained to the 49-year-old minister that secularism is about "respecting and accepting diverse religions".



While speaking to NDTV, Mr Raj had said, "Look at his language, his thought process. Look at what is he hinting at. What's his agenda? He says we have come to change the constitution. Who are 'we'? I would like to ask our beloved prime minister if he is okay with what this man is saying or is it this man's individual thought process."



Even though the



The opposition had asked for his resignation. The Congress's Ghulam Nabi Azad, also leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, had said if a person doesn't believe in the Constitution, "he has no right" to be a member of parliament.

A group of activists had blocked his vehicle and raised slogans criticising his Constitution remark.



Soon after he was appointed a minister, CCTV footage of Mr Hegde slapping a doctor was widely circulated. He was seen hitting the doctor, grabbing him by the throat and pinning him against a wall. The minister was apparently furious over the way his mother, who had suffered multiple fractures after a fall, was being treated by doctors.



Weeks after Union Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde apologised in the parliament for his remark that his party, the ruling BJP, will " soon change the Constitution ," which mentions the word "secular", he seems to have stoked another controversy.On Saturday, when the minister arrived in Karnataka's Ballari, over 300 kms from Bengaluru, for the inauguration of a job fair, a group of activists, said to be Dalits, blocked his vehicle and raised slogans criticising his Constitution comment.Soon after, while addressing the aspirants at the fair, the Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said, "We are determined to help you. We will be with you, no matter what. We will do anything for the survival of our people. We cannot be bogged down by some street dogs staging protests."While it's not clear whether the minister, notorious for making controversial statements, specifically targeted any group or if it was just another analogy, actor Prakash Raj accused him, on Twitter, of likening Dalit protesters to dogs.The actor, who has been a staunch critic of Mr Hegde and his "thought process", even wrote an open letter to him last month when during an event in Karnataka the minister had urged people to "claim with pride that they are Muslim, Christian, Lingayat, Brahmin, or a Hindu."He had said, "Those who, without knowing about their parental blood, call themselves secular, they don't have their own identity...They don't know about their parentage, but they are intellectuals."In his letter, the actor explained to the 49-year-old minister that secularism is about "respecting and accepting diverse religions".While speaking to NDTV, Mr Raj had said, "Look at his language, his thought process. Look at what is he hinting at. What's his agenda? He says we have come to change the constitution. Who are 'we'? I would like to ask our beloved prime minister if he is okay with what this man is saying or is it this man's individual thought process."Even though the BJP clarified "it wasn't on the same page with Hedge" , Mr Raj questioned the absence of any action against the minister. The opposition had asked for his resignation. The Congress's Ghulam Nabi Azad, also leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, had said if a person doesn't believe in the Constitution, "he has no right" to be a member of parliament.Ananth Kumar Hegde, a five-time Lok Sabha member from Uttara Kannada, was inducted into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet in August last year as part of the BJP's strategy to wrest Karnataka back in the upcoming elections after losing the only southern state it has ruled to the Congress in 2013.Soon after he was appointed a minister, CCTV footage of Mr Hegde slapping a doctor was widely circulated. He was seen hitting the doctor, grabbing him by the throat and pinning him against a wall. The minister was apparently furious over the way his mother, who had suffered multiple fractures after a fall, was being treated by doctors.