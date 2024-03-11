BJP MP's 'Constitution Change' Remark May Cost Him Poll Pass, Say Sources

Anantkumar Hegde id a four-time BJP MP from Uttara Kannada district

BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde's recent remarks that the party needs 400 seats to "change the Constitution" may cost him a poll pass for the upcoming general election. The BJP has distanced itself from the Uttara Kannada MP's remarks and said they reflect his personal views and not the party's stance. The party has also demanded an explanation from the four-time MP.

Mr Hegde, a repeat offender as far as hate speeches are concerned, has made several remarks that have pushed the BJP leadership into firefighting mode. Party sources indicate that this may affect his chances as the leadership brainstorms to finalise poll picks. Mr Hegde, it is learnt, is lobbying hard to ensure a place on the second list of BJP candidates, expected to be out soon.

In the BJP's first list of candidates for 195 seats, several MPs known to make controversial remarks were replaced. These include Delhi MPs Ramesh Bidhuri and Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma and firebrand leader Pragya Singh Thakur.

A party leader had then told NDTV that while winnability is important, the party was also looking closely at candidates who have embarrassed the leadership by making provocative statements.

"Denial of tickets to them sends a message that in public life, decorum has to be maintained. In the past, the Prime Minister had warned party leaders on several occasions that they should not make controversial statements," the BJP leader had said.

Mr Hegde has called for a "rewriting" of the Constitution and said the BJP must win 400 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha to effect this. The Congress, he has alleged, had changed the Constitution to "oppress Hindus".

"If the Constitution has to be amended -- the Congress fundamentally distorted the Constitution by forcefully filling unnecessary things in it, especially by bringing in laws that were aimed at suppressing the Hindu society -- if all of this has to be changed, it is not possible with this (current) majority," the BJP MP told a gathering Saturday.

"If we think it can be done as Congress is not there in Lok Sabha and (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi has two-thirds majority in Lok Sabha, and keep quiet, it is not possible," he said, stressing that the party needs a two-third majority in Rajya Sabha and states too.

"(Prime Minister Narendra) Modi said -- Ab ki baar 400 paar, why 400? ... We have two-thirds majority in Lok Sabha, (but) in Rajya Sabha we don't have two-thirds majority. We have a small majority. In state governments, we don't have an adequate majority," he said.

In a distancing act, the BJP unit in Karnataka posted on X, "MP Ananth Kumar Hegde's remarks on the Constitution are his personal views and do not reflect the party's stance. BJP reaffirms our unwavering commitment to uphold the nation's Constitution and will ask for an explanation from Hegde regarding his comments."

BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia, too, said that Mr Hegde's remarks reflect his personal views. "The party has taken note of this statement and has asked for a clarification," Mr Bhatia told news agency ANI.

Seat-Sharing In Karnataka

Mr Hegde's remarks come at a time when the BJP is holding discussions with its ally, the Janata Dal (Secular), to finalise a seat-sharing arrangement in Karnataka. BJP sources said that while the JDS has asked for four Lok Sabha seats out of 28, the BJP is in no mood to give them more than three.

The BJP may announce names for nearly 20 Karnataka seats in its second list. Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai may make it to the list. Jagadish Shettar, also a former Chief Minister, or one of his family members may also get a place on the list of candidates. The BJP, sources said, may field 8-10 fresh faces in Karnataka.