Live Updates: "Air India System Restored" After Server Problem For Hours

The problem has been attributed to shutdown of SITA software. Air India chairman Ashwani Lohani told NDTV that the flight operations will be "restored soon".

All India | Edited by | Updated: April 27, 2019 09:30 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Live Updates: 'Air India System Restored' After Server Problem For Hours
New Delhi: 

After facing server shutdown, affecting flight operations for several hours, national carrier Air India has managed to restore its system.  "Between 3:30 to 4:30 am today, passenger services system of Air India that is run by SITA was taken for maintenance and after that it remained down till 8:45 am, it has just come back. System restored. During the day we will see consequential delays," Air India chairman Ashwani Lohani was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Flight operations of the national carrier have been affected across India and abroad since early this morning due to a problem in the airline's main server. The national carrier said that "breakdown" in its server system has affected its flights all over the world.

Passengers complained that the Air India operations have been affected since 3:00 am. "At least 2,000 people have been stranded at Mumbai airport," wrote Gayathri Raguramm, a Twitter user.

The problem has been attributed to shutdown of SITA software. Air India chairman Ashwani Lohani told NDTV that the flight operations will be "restored soon".

"The SITA server is down. Due to which flight operation is affected. Our technical teams are on work and soon system may be recovered. Inconvenience is deeply regretted," an Air India spokesperson was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Here are the LIVE Updates after Air India operations get affected due to server issue:


Apr 27, 2019
09:30 (IST)
"Between 3:30 to 4:30 am today, passenger services system of Air India that is run by SITA was taken for maintenance and after that it remained down till 8:45 am, it has just come back. System restored. During the day we will see consequential delays," Air India chairman Ashwani Lohani was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Apr 27, 2019
09:16 (IST)
After facing server problem, affecting thousands of passengers globally, Air India has manage to restore its system. CMD Air India Ashwani Lohani said that the "Air India System has been restored".
Apr 27, 2019
09:01 (IST)
Several people have been stranded at Mumbai airport. The massive crowd has affected passengers of other airlines too, with many of them worried about missing their connecting flights.

British Airways responded to a flyer's tweet, saying, "...we can only advise to try and get through the airport as quickly as possible. If you do miss a connecting flight, the staff at the airport should do their best to assist."
Apr 27, 2019
09:00 (IST)
The national carrier said the "breakdown" in its server system has affected its flights all over the world. "Work is on in full swing to restore the system. We sincerely regret inconvenience caused to passengers.
Apr 27, 2019
08:56 (IST)
Air India's software solution is managed by SITA, a global airlines IT services major, which provides its check-in, boarding and baggage tracking technology.
Apr 27, 2019
08:54 (IST)
Apr 27, 2019
08:53 (IST)
"It is a technical glitch which will be restored soon": Air India chairman

Air India chairman Ashwani Lohani told NDTV that the "airline's passenger's system is down". "It is a technical glitch which will be restored soon," Mr Lohani said. According to the national carrier, the server has been down since 3 am due to which the airline is unable to issue boarding passes to passengers at airports across the world.
Apr 27, 2019
08:50 (IST)
Passengers complained that the Air India operations have been affected since 3:00 am. "At least 2,000 people have been stranded at Mumbai airport," wrote Gayathri Raguramm, a Twitter user.
Apr 27, 2019
08:49 (IST)
Air India's operations have been affected since 3 am. Flight operations have been affected due to a problem in the airline's main server. The server shutdown has left hundreds of passengers stranded at airports.
No more content

Trending

Air India

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
AvengersThanos gauntletElections 2019Lok Sabha Election DatesLive NewsIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsAvengers Endgame ReviewXiaomiAmazon Sale

................................ Advertisement ................................