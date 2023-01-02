Live Blog: Supreme Court Upholds Centre's Note Ban Move

The Supreme Court reserved its judgments on the batch of 58 petitions on December 7.

The Supreme Court today dismissed a batch of pleas challenging the Centre's 2016 decision on demonetisation and upheld the move.

"It is not relevant whether the objective was achieved or not," said Justice BR Gavai.

Centre's decision-making process cannot be flawed as there was consultation between the Reserve bank of India and the government, he said.

The Supreme Court had reserved its judgments on the batch of 58 petitions on December 7.

Here are the Live Updates on Supreme Court's verdict:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Jan 02, 2023 11:37 (IST) Notes Ban "Unlawful": Dissenting Judge In Supreme Court's 4:1 Verdict



Demonetisation action by Centre "unlawful", says Supreme Court judge Justice BV Nagarathna in dissenting order.

Justice Nagarathna, in her minority verdict, held that demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes was vitiated, unlawful. Demonetisation action by Centre "unlawful", says Supreme Court judge Justice BV Nagarathna in dissenting order.

Jan 02, 2023 11:32 (IST) Notes Ban Upheld: 5 Big Points From Supreme Court Verdict



The Supreme Court today upheld the demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 currency notes. Justice BV Nagarathna dissented as the four other judges of the five-judge bench ruled in favour of the Centre's 2016 exercise. The Supreme Court today upheld the demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 currency notes. Justice BV Nagarathna dissented as the four other judges of the five-judge bench ruled in favour of the Centre's 2016 exercise.

Jan 02, 2023 11:26 (IST) Note Ban Had To be Done Through Legislation, Not Notification: Justice Nagarathna



Justice BV Nagarathna of the Supreme Court says scrapping of Rs 500, Rs 1,000 series notes had to be done through legislation, not through notification.

Justice Nagarathna differed from the majority judgment on the point of the Centre's powers under section 26(2) of the RBI Act.

Parliament should have discussed law on demonetisation, process should not have been done through gazette notification, he said.

The top court's judgment came on a batch of 58 petitions challenging the demonetisation exercise announced by the Centre on November 8, 2016.

Jan 02, 2023 11:21 (IST) 2016 Notes Ban Valid: Supreme Court's Big Order



The Supreme Court today backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2016 notes ban and said the decision could not be faulted just because the centre initiated it. The Supreme Court today backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2016 notes ban and said the decision could not be faulted just because the centre initiated it.

Jan 02, 2023 11:13 (IST) Justice BV Nagarathna Dissents



Justice BV Nagarathna differed from Justice B R Gavai's judgment on point of Centre's powers under section 26(2) of RBI Act.

The process could not have been initiated by Centre, Justice Nagarathna said.

As per RBI Act, recommendation for demonetisation should originate from the board of the RBI but in this case, Centre wrote a letter to RBI on Nov 7 advising such a recommendation.

Justice Nagarathna also held that like previous instances, demonetisation could have been executed through an Act of Parliament and not by an executive notification.

Jan 02, 2023 11:02 (IST) Demonetisaton upheld by Supreme Court

Demonetisaton upheld by Supreme Court Demonetisaton upheld by Supreme Court

Jan 02, 2023 11:02 (IST) Supreme Court Upholds Demonetisation Decision



Demonetisation exercise cannot be struck down on grounds of proportionality, said Justice BR Gavai.

"The period prescribed of 52 days for exchange of notes cannot be said to be unreasonable," he said.

Jan 02, 2023 11:00 (IST) There Was Consultation Between Centre And RBI For 6 Months



"Though nine questions were framed, we have reframed six questions," Justice BR Gavai said.

"Restrictive meaning cannot be given to the word 'any' mentioned in Sec 26 of the RBI Act. Centre is required to take action after consultation with the Central Board of RBI. There was a consultation between Centre and RBI for six months," he added.



Jan 02, 2023 10:57 (IST) Watch Live: Big Supreme Court Verdict On Centre's Notes Ban Decision

Watch Live English News Channel NDTV 24X7, Live News on NDTV, News. We are broadcasting your favorite news channel all over the world for free, covering news, movies, music, sports, lifestyle and more on NDTV.com Watch Live English News Channel NDTV 24X7, Live News on NDTV, News. We are broadcasting your favorite news channel all over the world for free, covering news, movies, music, sports, lifestyle and more on NDTV.com