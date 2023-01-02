Notes Ban Upheld: 5 Big Points From Supreme Court Verdict

A restrictive meaning cannot be given to the word "any" mentioned in Section 26 of the RBI Act (this refers to the petitioners arguing that not all series of a denomination can be demonetised as Section 26 of the RBI Act mentions "any" and not "all").

The decision making process cannot be faulted merely because the proposal emanated from the Centre.

We have held that there was a reasonable nexus with the objectives sought to be achieved.

Demonetisation exercise cannot be struck down on the grounds of proportionality.