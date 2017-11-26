Live: 9 Years On, India Remembers 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack

166 people died and more than 300 people were injured in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack

Here are the updates from the 9th Anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks:



10:25 (IST) The Congress tweeted saying they stand in solidarity with the families of the victims and survivors from the "dark day in India's history". 10:02 (IST) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis pays his tributes to the victims of the 26/11 terror attack.

09:58 (IST) President Ram Nath Kovind paid his tribute to the victims of the 2008 terror attack. Taking to Twitter, he wrote "On the ninth anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks, we mourn with the families that lost their dear ones. And we recall with gratitude the security personnel who gave their lives in the battle against evil."

In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks on the soil of India, 166 people were killed and over 300 were injured when ten heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan ran a rampage in Mumbai nine years ago. In less reflective of accounts of the tragedy, it would be known as India's 9/11 moment.As a people, however, India emerged more resolute and less accepting of incidents of senseless violence that had one aim: to strike fear. In that, by most accounts, the Hafiz Saeed-led Lashkar-e-Taiba and their Pakistan-based backers that set out to bring a society to their knees, failed decidedly.