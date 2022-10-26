Little Girl's Strong Financial Understanding Catches Paytm CEO's Attention

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma is impressed with little girl's financial understanding

Mutual funds have become a popular option for a wide variety of investors. Now, a little girl's strong financial understanding of mutual funds has caught the attention of Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

Posted by a Twitter user, Swati Dugar, the video shows a 7-year-old talking about investing her saved money into mutual funds. The caption of the video reads, "What my daughter intends to do with her Diwali Shagun envelopes."

In the video, the little girl explains what is mutual funds and why one should invest in them. In the video, she says, "Mutual funds people know what companies are good and what companies are bad. And if they (mutual funds) invest in that (good) companies, the company might make some profit and my money will also start to increase."

Further in the video, the mother asks the child how long she wants to invest her money into mutual funds. She responds, "10 years." The little girl also clarifies that you may not always make a profit with mutual funds, sometime you may also bear the loss.

Watch the video here:

Mutual Fund Sahi Hai ✅ https://t.co/m5Oc5aI2B3 — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) October 26, 2022

The video has caught Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma's attention. He shared the video on his Twitter handle with the caption, "Mutual Fund Sahi Hai."

The video has garnered more than 3,000 views, 51 likes and several comments. A user commented, "OMG, this is unbelievable & lovely. Which class she is in? Do you think she is ready for her first session on an evolved view of @passivefool on Mutual funds." Another user commented, "So impressive! Made me recall my first investment which I did when I was in class 1."

The third user wrote, "She can go for the Mutual Funds Sahi Hain campaign." An entrepreneur who knows how to invest. You've a prodigy for a daughter," the fourth commented.

Earlier, Mr Sharma shared a poem that he wrote back in 1991 while he was in class 10. He shared a screenshot of the poem, which was published in his school magazine, on Twitter. " "Vishwas karo karm mein (Believe in your work)," the title of the poem read.

The poem is about poverty and highlights how one can overcome it through hard work, belief, and perseverance."Just found my poem, from our school magazine published in 1991. I was in class 10 then," Mr Sharma wrote in the tweet.