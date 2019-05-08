Listing Abuses, PM Targets Rahul Gandhi's 'Love Dictionary'

Nobody is questioning Rahul Gandhi's love dictionary, PM Modi said (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been facing what has been called 'Gandhigiri' from Rahul Gandhi, today said no one has taken the Congress chief to task. Terming it the Congress chief's "love dictionary", the Prime Minister gave out what he called a few samples, listing the abuses he faced from the Congress leaders over the years - including Sonia Gandhi's infamous coinage "Maut ka Saudagar (Merchant of death)".

"The way the naamadar (dynast) is holding up 'love dictionary', nobody is questioning it. They (the Congress) has shredded their dignity by abusing me," he said.

Since his hug to the Prime Minister on the floor of the Lok Sabha last year and declaration that he had "only love" for him, Rahul Gandhi has often repeated the sentiment. The last time was a tweet in response to the Prime Minister's remarks on his father.

Modi Ji,



The battle is over. Your Karma awaits you. Projecting your inner beliefs about yourself onto my father won't protect you.



All my love and a huge hug.



Rahul — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 5, 2019

The PM's remark - that Rajiv Gandhi had "ended his life as bhrashtachari (corrupt) number one" - had been vehemently criticised by the leaders of the opposition.

Days later, Rahul Gandhi posted his comment, and reinforced it at a rally on Monday.

"Narendra Modi insulted a martyr (Rajiv Gandhi), no matter how much hatred he has for my family, I only have love for him," Mr Gandhi was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India.

"What is this dictionary of love? What are the words contained in it? How can he shower love on Modi?" he said and then went on to list more than 20 abuses.

"They even abused my mother and asked who my father is," he said. The Prime Minister also said the Congress has backed people who talk about chopping him into pieces. "Those who talk about chopping me into pieces, Congress has given them election tickets and increased their morale because they want to chop Modi into pieces," PM Modi said.

"But see the fun of democracy in a large country. No one is questioning them," he added.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.