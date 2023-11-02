Liquor Policy Case Live Updates: Arvind Kejriwal Likely To Skip Enforcement Directorate Summons

Liquor Policy Case Live Updates: Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned by Enforcement Directorate.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate today in the alleged liquor policy scam.

Mr Kejriwal had been questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the case in April and this is the first time he has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate.

The CBI case hinges on the involvement of liquor companies in framing the excise policy, which would have brought them a 12 per cent profit. It has claimed that a liquor lobby had paid kickbacks. The Enforcement Directorate is probing the alleged laundering of the kickbacks.

Here are the live updates on Liquor Policy Case :

Nov 02, 2023 09:40 (IST) AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj says, "This is being seen by not only India but the entire world that the Centre is drunk in power and it is so arrogant that it wants to crush every small political party. Aam Aadmi Party is a growing national party, and the BJP Government is trying everything to crush it."

Nov 02, 2023 09:39 (IST) "Illegally, Politically Motivated Notice": Arvind Kejriwal Writes To Probe Agency

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) asking to take back the summons to him in the liquor policy case.



His letter, however, has led to speculation he may not turn up at all.



The Enforcement Directorate's notice is "illegal and politically motivated, sent at the behest of the BJP," Mr Kejriwal said in the letter, asking the same central probe agency that arrested his former deputy Manish Sisodia to "take back the notice immediately".



The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also alleged the centre wants to arrest Mr Kejriwal in a politically motivated case.



Nov 02, 2023 09:38 (IST) Heavy security outside the Enforcement Directorate Office in Delhi.



Enforcement Directorate has summoned Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal to appear before them today in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.



Nov 02, 2023 09:29 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal Responds To Enforcement Directorate's Notice https://t.co/HPRqK1QGZN - NDTV (@ndtv) November 2, 2023