"Illegally, Politically Motivated Notice": Arvind Kejriwal Writes To Probe Agency

The ED has summoned Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi liquor policy case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) asking to take back the summons to him in the liquor policy case. Mr Kejriwal is scheduled to appear for questioning at the ED's office in Delhi at 11 am. His letter, however, has led to speculation he may not turn up at all.

The ED's notice is "illegal and politically motivated, sent at the behest of the BJP," Mr Kejriwal said in the letter, asking the same central probe agency that arrested his former deputy Manish Sisodia to "take back the notice immediately".

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also alleged the centre wants to arrest Mr Kejriwal in a politically motivated case.

The ED's case against the AAP leaders got more wind in the sails after the Supreme Court rejected Mr Sisodia's bail request over a money trail of Rs 338 crore, which the court said has been tentatively established.

This money is said to be the earnings of private parties who got liquor licence under the now-scrapped policy. The investigators consider the earnings as proceeds of crime.

Responding to Mr Kejriwal's letter to the ED, the BJP said the AAP has indulged in corruption and its top leaders should answer questions raised by the court and probe agencies.

"Arvind Kejriwal's claim that it is politically motivated makes no sense. The Supreme Court denied bail to Manish Sisodia, and cited a tentatively established money trail of Rs 338 crore. Even the Congress has accused the Kejriwal government of corruption. Is Kejriwal saying all of them are politically motivated?" BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla told reporters today.

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said the ED is acting without any regard to the rule of law as it has been summoning anybody it wants without court oversight.

"Even during colonial times, the police needed a warrant to search people because it was understood that if cops are allowed to raid people without court warrant, then it would turn into dadagiri (bullying). Today, the ED doesn't use warrants. Its officers decide whose house to raid," Mr Bharadwaj, the AAP MLA from south Delhi's Greater Kailash, said in a video statement.

"When will the ED raid the homes of BJP leaders whose names have come up in corruption allegations? So many reports are out there," he added.