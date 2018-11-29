Lifting Off Heaviest Ever Indian Satellite Is ISRO's Next Big Mission On December 5

So far, the PSLV has launched 52 Indian and 239 international satellites from 28 countries.

Another spectacular feat beckons India's space research agency, ISRO, less than a week from it launching the country's best-ever high resolution satellite on Thursday.

The heaviest satellite India has ever made, GSAT-11, weighing 5,854 kg, is scheduled to lift off from French Guiana on December 5.

"We are going to have another spectacular mission of GSAT-11 that is the heaviest satellite India has made. It is going to be launched from French Guiana on December 5," the Indian Space Research Organisation chairman Dr K Sivan said.

GSAT-11 is seen as a forerunner in advanced communications satellites that could help expanding the broadband services and internet speed across the country.

The satellite with a mission life of 15 years carries 40 transponders and is capable of providing high bandwidth internet connectivity with up to 14 gigabit per second (GBPS).

Scripting another success, the ISRO on Thursday launched PSLV-C43 rocket carrying country's best-ever high-resolution earth imaging satellite HysIS (Hyperspectral Imaging Satellite). The satellite, weighing nearly 380 kg, will have mission life of five years.

The launch vehicle has carried 30 micro and nanosatellites of eight other countries, mostly from the United States, in its 45th flight.

India has been seeking a larger share of the more than $300 billion global space industry country as the models itself as a global low-cost provider of services in space. So far, the PSLV has launched 52 Indian and 239 international satellites from 28 countries.