'Life Must Be Big, Not Long': Facebook Post Defined Captain Kapil Kundu Killed By Pak

Captain Kapil Kundu, one of the four soldiers killed in Pakistani shelling last evening, was just six days short of his 23rd birthday. His Facebook page intro speaks volumes about his incredible spirit: "Life should be big instead of being long..."Captain Kundu was killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district along with three other soldiers - riflemen Ramavatar, 28, Subham Singh, 22, and Havilder Roshan Lal, 42. The Pakistan Army fired five or six anti-tank guided missiles, at least one of which hit the bunker in which the soldiers were positioned.On February 10, Captain Kundu would have turned 23. According to reports, he had booked a ticket to go home for his birthday and celebrate with his mother and younger sister, who live in Pataudi in Haryana. On his last visit not too long ago, he had been held up by villagers as a hero.Captain Kundu joined the army after making it through the National Defence Academy (NDA).Weeping for her best friend, Ramya Tholia said he loved writing poetry. "Kapil had a tough life, he lost his father to heart attack on his birthday in 2012, he was on his way to write his board exams... we were all scared but he passed with over 80 per cent," said Ramya, who grew up with him.Among the poems that he penned, this title stands out: "A story of a martyred soldier..."On Facebook, Captain Kundu had posted this quote as his favourite: "Run. If you cannot, then walk. If you cannot, then crawl. But do not stop until you achieve your goal."Mourning the young officer, many on social media shared fragments of his life and paid moving tribute. A poem in Hindi, apparently the last written by him, was circulated on WhatsApp."A grateful nation cannot repay such sacrifices," tweeted Smita Dikshit. Another tweet said: "Only a soldier and his family know the true cost of war."According to the army, the Pakistanis initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing around 3.30 pm in Bhimber Gali sector in Rajouri, at an altitude of 3,000 feet, in a densely forested part of the Line of Control. The army is investigating whether Pakistani forces fired an artillery shell directly at the bunker.