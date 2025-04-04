Centre-J&K Government Bonhomie Over? Tension Over Officers' Transfer

The initial bonhomie between the Omar Abdullah government and the Centre in Jammu and Kashmir appears to be fizzling out. It has been replaced by simmering tension over the transfer of 48 Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service officers by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The Chief Minister has called an emergency meeting of his party legislators and allies on Friday to decide the future course of action. Sources say the elected government feels that order has disrespected the mandate of people and trampled upon the authority of the elected government in the Union Territory.

"It can't be business as usual. We wanted cordial relation with Raj Bhavan and the Centre, but they have chosen to disrespect the mandate. It is unacceptable" said a senior leader of the National Conference.

The conflict has erupted days before the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Mr Shah is arriving in the Union Territory on Sunday for a three-day visit to review the security situation in view of a spike in terrorist activities in the Jammu region.

The Chief Minister has reportedly shot off a letter to Mr Shah, expressing his anguish over the transfer orders, which he believes is the domain of elected government under the J&K Reorganization Act of 2019.

Besides control over law and order, the Act authorises the Lieutenant Governor to transfer IAS officers. All other departments, including transfer of JKAS officers, comes under jurisdiction of elected government.

Sources said being in charge of law and order, the Lieutenant Governor issued the order of transfer and posting of Revenue officers on Tuesday as they also perform the duties of the magistrate.

Since the formation of the elected government in October, there has been friction between LG and the government due to the overlapping control and absence of clear demarcation of powers. However, it was never allowed to escalate as Mr Abdullah maintained a cordial relationship with the Centre.

The impact of dual control on the functioning of government is visible: Jammu and Kashmir has been without an Advocate General for the last six months.

Sources say the legislative party meeting will discuss the impact of transfer order which they believe is aimed at further weakening the elected government.

There is also unease in the government over the delay in Centre's response on restoration of statehood.

After the government formation last year, Mr Abdullah was reportedly assured by the Centre that the process of restoration of statehood will begin soon after the assembly elections in Maharashtra are over in December.

But till date, the Centre has not given any timeline for it or started any consultation with the elected government.

The Centre has also not responded to J&K assembly's resolution on special status and the demand for initiating dialogue with the elected representatives.

"We will discuss all these issues in the meeting tomorrow," said a leader of the National Conference.