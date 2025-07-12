Lieutenant Governor's Administration Denies Permission To J&K Parties' Martyrs' Day Request

The Lieutenant Governor's administration in Jammu and Kashmir has denied permission to all political parties, including the ruling National Conference, to attend July 13 Martyrs' Day function in Srinagar on Sunday.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his father Farooq Abdullah were expected to join the wreath-laying ceremony.

In a statement, police said the district administration Srinagar has denied permission and warned strict action against any violator who tries to proceed towards the venue.

The police have advised intended participants to "strictly comply with the instructions and refrain from violating the orders issued by the District Administration".

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference had written to J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha urging him to restore July 13 as a public holiday in honour of those who sacrificed their lives in 1931 during the struggle against British suzerain Maharaja's autocratic rule.

July 13 is an epochal day in the history of Kashmir. It's observed as Martyrs' Day to commemorate the sacrifice of 22 people who led an uprising against the autocratic rule of Maharaja Hari Singh in 1931, which eventually forced the Maharaja to hold the first assembly elections in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

In 1934, the Paraja Sabha - assembly was constituted in J&K, marking the beginning of the democratic process after centuries of autocratic rule, even as Maharaja continued to have sweeping powers on key matters.

Since 2020, July 13 as public holiday and also the birthday of Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah (National Conference founder) on December 5 have been dropped from the official calendar of public holidays.

After winning elections and forming government in October last, the National Conference has been unable to restore these holidays even as it forms the bedrock of its politics.

Since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, the Union Territory administration has disallowed any function at the Martyrs' graveyard and even put Kashmiri leaders, including former chief ministers, under house arrest to prevent them from visiting the Martyrs' graveyard in Srinagar.

The National Conference termed the L-G administration's order as deeply unfortunate.

"On a day of profound historical and emotional significance for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the District Administration has chosen to bar peaceful tributes to the martyrs of 13th July 1931 at Khawaja Bazar, Nowhatta," said Tanvir Sadiq, chief spokesman of National Conference.

Traditionally, the party organises a wreath-laying ceremony at the Martyrs' graveyard before holding a public meeting on July 13.

Other regional parties like PDP and Apni party had also announced to observe Martyrs' Day on July 13.