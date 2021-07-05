License Of Delhi Lawyer Who Allegedly Performed 'Nikahs' In Chamber Suspended

The committee will conduct an inquiry and will take a decision as soon as possible (Representational)

The license of a lawyer who allegedly used his chamber for performing Muslim marriages (Nikah) and religious conversions has been suspended, the secretary of the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) said Monday.

The bar council has taken the action on the basis of a complaint that the lawyer was using his chamber for performing Nikahs, the bar council secretary, Piyush Gupta said.

The council has urged the Registrar of Delhi High Court, District Judge and Deputy Commissioner of Police of the area to provide all necessary information and extend all support to the committee.

The council has also requested the District Judge (in-charge), Karkardooma Court to cancel the allotment of his chamber and as an interim measure, to seal the same, to immediately stop illegal activities.

The committee will conduct an inquiry and will take a decision as soon as possible, preferably within three months.

The bar council said that the alleged activities are not permissible nor are part of the professional activities of an advocate and his conduct in performing a Nikah and issuance of the certificate of conversion and Nikahnama/ Marriage Certificate is totally disgraceful and negates the dignity of legal profession.

The secretary shall coordinate and provide all assistance to the Special Disciplinary Committee, the bar council said.