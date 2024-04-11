Malaysian Beauty Queen Loses Crown After Controversial Holiday Video From Thailand Goes Viral

Mr Terinsip accepted the decision and apologised for her carelessness in posting the footage.

A Malaysian beauty queen was stripped of her title after a video of her dancing on a holiday to Thailand went viral on social media. Viru Nikah Terinsip, who won the Unduk Ngadau Johor title in 2023, shared a video of herself dancing suggestively with scantily clad male dancers while on holiday in Thailand, Independent reported.

The video soon sparked criticism, leading to her title being dethroned by the Kadazandusun Cultural Association (KDCA). While some called her video ''inappropriate'', others defended her.

As perSouth China Morning Post, KDCA President Joseph Pairin Kitingan said such behaviour was uncalled for in a beauty queen who supposedly represents the spirit of Huminodun. Huminodun refers to a maiden in the mythology of the ethnic Dusun people of Sabah state who is renowned for her beauty and wisdom.

''This would not be an issue if she was just an ordinary person, but she is an Unduk Ngadau (beauty queen) and a public figure. Some saw the humour in her video, some sympathised with her, and others were unhappy and complained about it. We (KDCA) do not want to be a target and attract unnecessary attention,” Mr Kitingan said.

''We were made to understand that she went on a private holiday with her family to Thailand. We do silly things and get carried away when holidaying. If the video did not go viral, no one would know it happened,'' he added. He also said the incident should serve as a warning to all Unduk Ngadau in future to not repeat the mistake.

Mr Terinsip accepted the decision and apologised for her carelessness in posting the footage.

''I joined the Unduk Ngadau competition by my own will and returned this title without coercion. I respect my decision. The title is not everything. It is about believing and valuing myself. The title does not determine one's perfection or success. I am not perfect,'' she said according to The New Strait Times.

The 24-year-old added everyone should ''focus on other issues and move forward'' from this incident.

''I am thankful for all the beautiful words coming from netizens, and let's focus on other issues and move forward. Most importantly, please leave my family and friends out as they are not involved in this matter. It is up to you whether you would accept [my explanation] or not, but this comes sincerely from my heart. Thank you for listening,'' she said.