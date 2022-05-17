'Doobey': LIC IPO's Tepid Debut Triggers Meme Fest On Twitter

The LIC IPO followed a years-long effort by bankers and bureaucrats.

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Tuesday made stock market debut at Rs 865 per share, around nine per cent lower than the issue price of Rs 949 apiece.

At the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), trading in LIC shares started at Rs 867.20. Shortly after 11am, it was trading at Rs 881.75 at the BSE.

The selling pressure in the domestic markets and volatility on the global level also cast a shadow on the listing of India's biggest IPO.

The IPO saw enthusiastic participation from small investors and was oversubscribed nearly three times during the six-day application period. So, there was hope that the listing will lift the sentiments in the stock markets.

But its tepid debut has filled Twitter and other social media platforms with memes, summing up the mood of those who invested in the LIC IPO.

“Buying an LIC policy for LIC IPO,” said a Twitter user. “First ipo lic with awful listing,” another tweeted.

Mentally preparing my self ahead of LIC IPO listing #LICIPOpic.twitter.com/8AZ7WRSjWN — brij says (@BalarBrij) May 17, 2022

First ipo lic with awful listing — Suraj Gautam (@SurajGa9) May 17, 2022

The IPO was delayed from March due to market volatility and cut back by a third of the original target plan in the face of limited demand.

The listing comes as Indian equity benchmarks rose for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, while the rupee weakened to an all-time low.

Founded in 1956 by nationalising and combining more than 240 firms, LIC was for decades synonymous with life insurance in post-Independence India, until the entry of private companies in 2000.

It continues to lead the pack with a 61 per cent share of the market in India, with its army of 1.3 million "LIC agents" giving it huge reach, particularly in remote rural areas.

But LIC's market share has declined steadily in the face of competition from net-savvy private insurers offering specialised products.

The IPO followed a years-long effort by bankers and bureaucrats to appraise the mammoth insurer and prepare it for listing.