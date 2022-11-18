Letter At Indore Sweet Shop Warns Of Threat To Rahul Gandhi's Life

The letter also mentions targeting Indore's Rajwada Palace

A sweets and savouries shop in Indore has received a letter warning of serial blasts in the city by the end of this month, police said. The letter sent by post also threatened assassination attempts on former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and the party's Madhya Pradesh chief Kamal Nath.

The threat letter has raised security concerns in Madhya Pradesh as Congress party's ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Mr Gandhi, is scheduled to pass through the state from November 28-30.

The letter, bearing the name of BJP's Ratlam MLA Chetan Kashyap as the sender, also mentions targeting Indore's Rajwada Palace.

According to Indore Police, a case has been registered against an unidentified accused.

The letter was handed over to the police by shop owner Ajay Singh, who confirmed that the letter was written in Hindi.

The Crime Branch of Indore Police and several other police departments are carrying out an investigation, a senior police official said.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, said: "The contents of the letter are quite serious and a thorough investigation has been launched."

Footage from CCTV camera installed near the shop is also being examined to identify the person who had dropped the letter.