'Let's Create Content On India And For The World': PM Modi To Digital Creators

PM Modi said the National Creators Awards will have an important place in future (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged digital content creators to create content on the country, showcasing its culture and heritage.

Addressing the 'National Creators Award' at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital on Friday, the PM also asked the digital creators to engage the world audience with their content.

"...Let's come together to start a 'Create on India' movement. Let's share the story of India to the world. Let's create content on India and create it for the world. Create such content that would help your country to get likes along with you and for this, you have to engage with a global audience," the PM said.

Calling the content creators 'digital ambassadors of India representing it on the global stage', the PM said, "You can reach out to any corner of the world in a fraction of a second. You are brand ambassadors of the vocal for local innovation".

PM Modi also lauded the creative works of digital creators regarding various topics and issues in the country and the world.

"From the data revolution to cheap mobile phones have created a new world for the content creators...The credit for this award show goes to the youth of this country and every digital content creator..." he added.

PM Modi further said that the National Creators Awards will have an important place in future.

"People ask me what is the secret of my success. But I do not reply to everyone...will any restaurant owner show you the kitchen? By God's grace, I can sense ahead of time. That is why I can say that this award (National Creators Awards) will have an important place in future," the PM said.

PM Modi congratulated all the creators, especially women who were conferred with awards.

"Today, those who have been conferred with the National Creators Award, I congratulate them...Today is International Women's Day, but for the first time, I am seeing men present here also clapping. I congratulate all the daughters who have been conferred with an award today. I am very proud of all of you. I extend my best wishes to the women of the country and the world. Today I have reduced the price of gas cylinders by Rs 100..." he said.

He also said that this is a responsibility of any country to adapt to the 'new era' that comes with time.

"You are the people who have created a place for yourselves and this is why you are at the Bharat Mandapam. This is the place where the G20 was organised and discussion for creating the future of the world was done. Today, you all have gathered here to discuss how to create the future of India...When the times change, when a new era begins, it becomes any country's responsibility to adapt to the same. Today, at Bharat Mandapam, India is fulfilling that very responsibility..." he added.

PM Modi presented the first-ever National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital on Friday in twenty categories.

The award was provided across twenty categories including the Best Storyteller Award; The Disruptor of the Year; Celebrity Creator of the Year; Green Champion Award; Best Creator For Social Change; Most Impactful Agri Creator; Cultural Ambassador of The Year; and International Creator Award.

The categories also include the Best Travel Creator Award; Swachhta Ambassador Award; The New India Champion Award; Tech Creator Award; Heritage Fashion Icon Award; Most Creative Creator (Male and Female); Best Creator in Food Category; Best Creator in Education Category; Best Creator in Gaming Category; Best Micro Creator; Best Nano Creator; Best Health and Fitness Creator.

'The Cultural Ambassador of the Year award' was presented to singer Maithili Thakur while the Disruptor of the Year award was given to Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps).

The best Storyteller award was presented to Keerthika Govindasamy, Best Creator in Education Category award was presented to Naman Deshmukh.

The National Creators Award is an effort to recognize excellence and impact across domains, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, and gaming among others. The award is envisioned as a launchpad for using creativity to drive positive change.

The National Creator Award has witnessed exemplary public engagement. In the first round, more than 1.5 lakh nominations across 20 different categories were received.

Subsequently, in the voting round, about 10 lakh votes were cast for digital creators in various award categories. Following this, 23 winners, including three international creators, were decided.

