'Lessons To Be Learnt': Telangana BJP Leader On Odisha Train Crash

"Once we come to know what has gone wrong, all attempts will be made."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy on Tuesday said that lessons will be learnt from the recent Odisha train accident that claimed 275 lives, leaving more than 1,000 injured.

Reacting to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee statement on Odisha train accident that CBI investigation will not yield any result and that it is not a time to suppress the truth, the BJP leader said, "Well, I think if any opposition leader feels that an attempt is being made to suppress the truth, nothing can be far from truth. That is because as a responsible government, the government and the Railway Ministry are keen to know what has gone wrong. We always look at disasters as a learning experience. There are lessons to be learned and lessons will be learned."

"Whatever has gone wrong will come out. Through all these investigations, different angles are to be looked at. Nothing should be ruled out. But the truth has to come out. Just like an aeroplane crash, people search for the black box to know what exactly went wrong. Once we come to know what has gone wrong, all attempts will be made. We have a fine railway minister with a lot of dynamism and experience. I am sure that whatever needs to be done will be done to ensure that such things do not recur in future," the BJP leader added.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case in the tragic three-train crash in Odisha's Balasore district that took place on June 2.

In the statement, CBI said, "On the request of the Ministry of Railways, consent of the Odisha Government and further orders from DoPT(Govt. of India) relating to the train accident involving Coromandel Express, Yashwantpur-Howrah Express and a Goods train at Bahanaga Bazar in the State of Odisha on June 2, 2023."

"CBI has taken over the investigation of the case earlier registered at Balasore GRPS, District Cuttack (Odisha) vide GRPS Case No.64 dated June 3 regarding the said accident," the statement further said.

The statement further reads that a CBI team has reached Balasore and investigation has begin.

A senior official said, "A team of CBI with experts will investigate to find out if it was a deliberate attempt to derail the Coromandel Express or it was human error. Team is camping at the site."

The tragic train accident killed 278 people and injured nearly 1,100 in what was the worst accident suffered by the public transporter since 1995.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)