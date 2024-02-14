Leopard Spotted Near Surajkund Fair In Faridabad, Rescue Team Trying To Catch It

The Forest Team has been called in to catch the leopard.

A leopard strayed near an apartment complex on Wednesday morning, prompting the residents welfare association (RWA) to issue an urgent advisory.

The leopard entered a shed near the outer wall of the RPS Omaxe Green Valley residential complex in Sector 41-42 of Faridabad. A video of the leopard has surfaced on social media, accompanied by a cautionary message from the Residents Welfare Association (RWA) urging residents to exercise caution.

The Green Valley residential area is near Surajkund, adjacent to Delhi. Surajkund Handicraft Fair is going on a short distance from Green Valley, and a huge crowd of spectators has gathered there.

As per the RWA, people got information about the leopard early on Wednesday when residents saw it sleeping on the premises.

They informed the Wildlife Department, and a team reached the spot to catch the leopard. Efforts are ongoing to capture the large cat with utmost caution and without causing any harm.

According to Satish Kumar Mishra, president of the resident welfare association of Green Valley Apartment Complex, Faridabad, "the leopard was located close to the outer wall of the apartment complex. Immediately, an advisory was issued for the residents, and the forest department was informed about the presence of the big cat."

"The leaopard hasn't been caught yet, but it is still under the surveillance of the forest officials."

A video from Green Valley shows the leopard resting in the bushes near the apartment complex.