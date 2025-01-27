Leopard Run Over By Vehicle In Andhra Pradesh, Left Dead On Road For An Hour

A leopard died after it was run over by a vehicle in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district on Monday morning. The incident took place on the Vijayawada national highway, officials said.

According to eyewitnesses, the big cat was lying on the road for an hour with serious injuries. However, no one approached it due to fear.

The forest department was also not alerted of the incident on time, officials said.

The vehicle that hit the leopard fled the scene.

A video shows officials wrapping the leopard's body with a piece of cloth and leaves.

Police said that the big cat's body has been taken away and they are on the lookout for the vehicle.

A similar incident took place earlier this month when a leopard died after being hit by a speeding vehicle on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. The incident took place on January 16 near Kashi Toll Plaza in Meerut district. In 2023, another leopard was killed after it was hit by a speeding car in Ghaziabad.

Many incidents of leopard spotting inside cities have been reported in the past few months.

Earlier this month, a leopard entered a resident society in Haryana's Sohna and was safely captured after a four-hour-long rescue operation. According to officials, the big cat t likely entered the society through the basement parking area in search of food or to escape territorial conflicts with other leopards.