Leopard Kills Woman In Gujarat's Gir West Forest Division

The leopard entered the house and dragged the woman out of her home. (Representational)

A 52-year-old woman was mauled to death by a leopard at Kankchiyala village in Junagadh district of Gujarat, a forest official said today.

The body of the woman, identified as Shardaben Vavaiya, was found from near her house by villagers Tuesday morning, a forest department official said.

The incident occurred on Monday night when Ms Vavaiya was sleeping alone inside her house, he said, adding that the leopard entered the house and dragged her out by her throat.

The big cat escaped after leaving Ms Vavaiya's body near her house, he added.

"As per primary information, the body of a 52-year-old woman was found in Kankchiyala village in Visavadar range of Gir West forest division. She was killed in a leopard attack," said Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF), Junagadh wildlife division, DT Vasavada.

He said that forest department staff rushed to the spot and set up a cage to trap the feline.

This is the third such incident in the region in the last two months.

A woman and a girl were killed by leopards in two villages in the same taluka (Visavadar) last month.