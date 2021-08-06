Leopard Kills Five-Year-Old Girl In Shimla: Forest Officer

The girl was taken away by the leopard from Shimla's Kanlog locality (Representational)

A five-year-old girl was killed by a leopard in Shimla city, a senior forest official said.

The girl was taken away by the leopard from Shimla's Kanlog locality to a nearby forest area on Thursday at around 8:30 am, Shimla Divisional Forest Officer (wildlife) Krishan Kumar said.

The Divisional Forest Officer said her body was found near a nullah (drain/stream) around 200-250 metres from the spot where she was attacked.

The girl's father, Manoj, is a labourer from Bihar.



