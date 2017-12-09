Leopard In Himachal Pradesh Raj Bhawan Triggers Panic

The leopard was sighted in the compound three to four times

The high-security Himachal Pradesh Raj Bhawan had a surprise visitor today when a leopard checked into the sprawling complex triggering panic among officials as well as locals.The leopard was sighted in the compound three to four times and a guard on duty managed to click some pictures.Raj Bhawan officials immediately informed the wildlife staff who cordoned off the area and shut the main gates to restrict the movement of the wild cat.A solar electric fence is being erected to keep leopards away from the Raj Bhawan, Shashikant Sharma, advisor to Governor Acharya Devvrat said.The Raj Bhawan-St Bedes road wore a deserted look, especially during the morning and evening hours as a precaution.The majestic Raj Bhawan building known as Barne's Court with sprawling lush green lawns is located in the midst of cedar forests and leopard movement in the areas close to the forest is common during winters.