Leopard Captured After Attacking Elderly Man In Jammu And Kashmir

A leopard which had ventured into a village and injured an elderly person was captured by a team of wildlife department in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Monday, officials said.

Nasib Chand (70) was attacked and injured by the big cat while he was outside his house in remote Chanjute Kotli Manotrian village.

The injured villager was shifted to hospital, the officials added.

