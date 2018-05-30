Leopard Attacks 3 Members Of Family in Assam, Killed By Villagers A female leopard was hacked to death in Rowriah Holiagaon village by the villager.

A leopard was killed by villagers after it attacked three members of a family in Jorhat district today, a Forest official said.

A female leopard was hacked to death in Rowriah Holiagaon village by the villagers after it attacked three members of a family, including a minor, while they were coming to the village from Mariani, the official said.



A female leopard was hacked to death in Rowriah Holiagaon village by the villagers after it attacked three members of a family, including a minor, while they were coming to the village from Mariani, the official said.



The villagers later handed over the carcass of the leopard to the forest department, the official added.



The leopard was suspected to have strayed to the village from a nearby tea garden.



The injured were undergoing treatment at Jorhat Medical College Hospital and were stated to be out of danger by the doctors of the hospital.



