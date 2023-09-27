Lenovo Premises In Bengaluru, Mumbai, Gurugram Searched By Tax Officials

Lenovo said it is cooperating with the authorities and will provide all possible support.

Income Tax officials are carrying out searches at the premises of Chinese electronics giant Lenovo over allegations of tax evasion. The searches have been conducted in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Gurugram.

The department had also conducted raids over alleged tax evasion at the premises of another Chinese company, Haier, which is best known for making home appliances, in July.

Confirming the visit by tax officials, Lenovo said it was "cooperating with the authorities and will provide all possible support required".

"We adhere strictly to all applicable laws, regulations, and reporting requirements in every jurisdiction in which we do business," it was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

Lenovo is the leader in the personal computer (PC) market globally and has a market share of about 24%. It also makes mobile devices, and owns Motorola.