'Free Him By 5 PM': Supreme Court On Activist Held Over Facebook Post

The Supreme Court today ordered the release of Leichombam Erendro, a Manipur-based political activist arrested for sedition in May over some Facebook posts. A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud, while saying that his continued detention violates his fundamentla right to life and liberty, said he must be set free by 5 pm today.

The order came on a plea by Mr Erendro's father and will be executed on a personal bond of Rs 1,000.

He was arrested, along with Manipur journalist Kishorechandra Wangkhem, for posting a comment over the death of Saikhom Tikendra Singh, the then state BJP President. "Cow dung and cow urine don't work," their posts had said.

Manipur BJP Vice-President Usham Deban and General Secretary P Premananda Meetei had filed a complaint against them.