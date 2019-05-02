Left Parties File Complaint Against Trinamool Congress For ''Vote Loot''

Left parties lodge a complaint to Election Commission against Trinamool Congress.

The Left parties on Wednesday lodged a complaint before the Election Commission (EC) against Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleging "vote loot" in booths of the Bolpur seat during fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls held on April 29.

Demanding re-poll in polling stations where booth capturing was reported, the Left parties submitted a video of the voting process in booth number-52 at Amgoria Ananda Prasad Smriti Primary School in Ketugram to substantiate their allegation.

"It is clear from the video that the polling agent of Trinamool candidate, Subir Biswas was standing inside the booth and watching the casting of vote of every voter. This type of arrangement is being organised by Trinamool, which is directly against the spirit of free and fair poll. The same incident occurred in booth number-51," said senior CPI-M leader Rabin Deb citing the complaint letter.

He questioned how the Election Commission can accept such illegal methodology during the polls.

"This has been the special feature in West Bengal in the last few years in every election," he added.

