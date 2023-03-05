'Left Intimidation Politics': BJP Slams Searches At TV Channel Asianet

The police said they were investigating a fake news complaint. (File)

The BJP on Sunday slammed the Left Democratic Front government in Kerala on Sunday after a police "search" at Asianet News office and alleged trespassing into its premises by SFI workers, calling it a display of "Left intimidation politics".

"Left intimidation politics which Tripura voters rejected, on full display in Kerala - as Chief Minister Pinarayi facing serious corruption charges and talks about freedom of speech, fascism etc uses his SFI goondas and police to intimidate Kerala Media," BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said in a tweet.

The Malayalam news channel had earlier tweeted along with a video of police presence in its office, "Days after SFI hooliganism, Kerala Police conducts 'search' at Asianet News Kozhikode office. Regardless, Asianet News continues to report, true to its motto: Straight. Bold. Relentless."