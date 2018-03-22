Leave Summoning Mark Zuckerbeg To Us, Says Ravi Shankar Prasad: 10 Points

Mark Zuckerberg in an interview said Facebook was committed to stopping interference elections in India.

New Delhi: "Mr Mark Zuckerberg, we have powers and shall use it, including summoning you in India" - a day after putting out this warning to the Facebook founder over a data breach scandal, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad confronted a barrage of questions. Asked about the possibility that the government would summon Mark Zuckerberg, Mr Prasad told NDTV: "Leave it to us. We will examine it." Zuckerberg has apologised for what he described as a "major breach of trust" after it emerged that data of thousands of Facebook users was accessed by disgraced data research firm Cambridge Analytica and used to help elect US President Donald Trump in 2016.