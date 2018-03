Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today asked the Congress to come clean on its inks with Cambridge Analytica that is in the middle of a huge controversy over a massive data breach and delivered a harsh warning for Facebook as well. Facebook is facing the heat after Cambridge Analytica, a British consulting company, was accused of harvesting data of up to 50 million Facebook users without permission and using the data to help politicians, including US President Donald Trump and the Brexit campaign.Mr Prasad referred to news reports that indicated the firm at the centre of the data breach had been in talks with the Congress party.