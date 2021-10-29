Leander Paes, Actor Nafisa Ali Join Trinamool Eyeing Goa Polls 2022

The Trinamool Congress, which is trying to project itself as a strong contender against the BJP in the state, has planned a number of engagements for Ms Banerjee in Goa.

Goa Polls 2022: Leander Paes joined the Trinamool in presence of Mamata Banerjee.

New Delhi:

Veteran tennis star Leander Paes joined the Trinamool Congress, becoming the third celebrity - after actress Nafisa Ali and activist Mrinalini Deshprabhu - to join the party today as it looks to gain ground in the coastal state ahead of the 2022 Assembly Election.

Mr Paes was welcomed to the party by party chief and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"Now I have retired from tennis. I want to serve the people through the vehicle of politics.....to make a difference to country. Didi (Mamata Banerjee) is a true champion," Mr Paes, 48, said.

Earlier Bollywood actress Nafisa Ali and Mrinalini Deshprabhu joined the Trinamool, also in the presence of Ms Banerjee.

"During her visit, (Ms) Banerjee will meet intellectuals, thinkers, professionals, and others," a party official said.

Goa Assembly has a strength of 40 members out of which BJP currently has 17 legislators and enjoys the support of legislators from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), and other regional parties.

Congress, on the other hand, has 15 MLAs in the house.

