Leander Paes, Actor Nafisa Ali Join Trinamool Eyeing Goa Polls 2022

Goa Polls 2022: Leander Paes joined the Trinamool in presence of Mamata Banerjee.

Veteran tennis star Leander Paes joined the Trinamool Congress, becoming the third celebrity - after actress Nafisa Ali and activist Mrinalini Deshprabhu - to join the party today as it looks to gain ground in the coastal state ahead of the 2022 Assembly Election.

Mr Paes was welcomed to the party by party chief and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"Now I have retired from tennis. I want to serve the people through the vehicle of politics.....to make a difference to country. Didi (Mamata Banerjee) is a true champion," Mr Paes, 48, said.

We are extremely delighted to share that Shri @Leander joined us today in the presence of our Hon'ble Chairperson @MamataOfficial!



Together, we shall ensure that every single person in this nation sees the Dawn of Democracy that we have been waiting for since 2014! — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) October 29, 2021

Earlier Bollywood actress Nafisa Ali and Mrinalini Deshprabhu joined the Trinamool, also in the presence of Ms Banerjee.

The Trinamool, which is trying to project itself as a strong contender against the ruling BJP in the state, has planned a number of engagements for Ms Banerjee in Goa.

"During her visit, (Ms) Banerjee will meet intellectuals, thinkers, professionals, and others," a party official said.

Goa Assembly has a strength of 40 members out of which BJP currently has 17 legislators and enjoys the support of legislators from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), and other regional parties.

Congress, on the other hand, has 15 MLAs in the house.