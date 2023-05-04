Leakage At Bengaluru Airport's Newly-Built Terminal 2 Due To Heavy Rain

The leakage occurred on the kerbside of Terminal 2.

The newly built Terminal-2 of the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru started leaking on the kerbside due to heavy downpour, an airport official said on Thursday.

"A heavy downpour on the evening of May 2, 2023, caused leakage on the kerbside of Terminal 2 at Bengaluru Airport," the spokesperson of the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said in a statement.

It further said, "We acknowledge that a large and new infrastructure such as T-2 will have teething problems, which we are attending to. Our teams are being pressed into action to resolve all issues".

The spokesperson added that the BIAL was committed to maintaining the highest standards of infrastructure and safety at both its terminals.

