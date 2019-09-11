Leaders Joining NDA Should Endorse Hindutva Ideology: Shiv Sena

Don't join the alliance with the motive of becoming MPs or MLAs: Sanjay Raut.

With politicians switching sides to rival political parties ahead of Maharashtra assembly polls, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said leaders joining the BJP-Sena's National Democratic Alliance should first endorse the Hindutva ideology.

"The leaders who are planning to join us should come up with the full acceptance of the ideology of Hindutva. This is because our doors are not open for people who only want to become an MP, MLA or minister," Mr Raut was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"We want the expansion of Hindutva ideology in the country and the state. Therefore, if they join with a similar thought, then we shall welcome them whole-heartedly", the Shiv Sena leader added.

Don't join the alliance with the motive of becoming MPs or MLAs, Mr Raut advised the leaders who are quitting other parties.

"We want the opposition to stay strong but what can be done when they cannot save leaders like Urmila Matondkar, Kirpashankar Singh", he said.

In recent weeks, several opposition leaders in Maharashtra have crossed over to the BJP. These include Congress' Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil and Kalidas Kolambkar and Nationalist Congress party MLAs Shivendrasinh Bhosale, Sandip Naik and Vaibhav Pichad. These switches are believed to have weakened the BJP's rivals ahead of the Maharashtra polls later this year.

