Lawyers Block Madhya Pradesh High Court Square, Clash With Police

Indore witnessed high drama on Saturday as lawyers staged a three-hour-long protest, blocking the High Court square. Videos from the scene, showed people surrounding a police car and raising slogans.

The Incident that Sparked the Protest

The tensions began on Holi when Raju alias Kalu Gaur (50), a resident of Kulkarni Ka Bhatta, was heading towards a temple on his scooter. On the way, two children playing with colours threw some on him. When Raju stopped the children, Arvind Jain, a lawyer and a local resident, arrived at the scene.

A verbal dispute broke out when Raju asked Jain to explain the situation to the children. The altercation soon turned violent as Jain's two sons, Apurv and Arpit, allegedly attacked Raju. As the situation intensified, police personnel on duty intervened, resorting to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

Next day, the lawyers took to the streets, alleging that police officers had used excessive force against their colleague Arvind Jain. They demanded that FIRs be filed against the policemen involved in the alleged assault.

During the Saturday protest, people passing through the area were also caught in the chaos, with reports of some being beaten up. The blockade at the High Court square led to severe traffic congestion, causing inconvenience to commuters for hours.

Long queues of vehicles stretched far beyond the protest site. Protesting lawyers stopped Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 4, Anand Yadav's vehicle. Their anger against the police administration was evident, as slogans were raised and demands for justice intensified.

In response, Additional DCP Amarendra Singh ordered a preliminary inquiry and suspended five police personnel. Following this action, the protest was called off.

Addressing the media, Additional DCP Amarendra Singh confirmed that a preliminary investigation was underway. He assured that those found guilty would face suspension. However, he declined to comment on the attack against the cop.

Indore's SDM Roshan Rai, who was present at the protest site, acknowledged the dispute between the police and lawyers. He stated that the administration and police were working to resolve the matter. On the issue of the cop's assault, he maintained that the matter was under investigation and necessary action would be taken.