Lawyer Who Appeared For Agusta 'Middleman' Expelled By Youth Congress

Aljo K Jospeh did not consult the party before taking up the case, the party said.

A lawyer who represented Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland chopper deal, in court today, has been expelled by the Youth Congress.

Advocate Aljo K Jospeh, the National In-charge for Indian Youth Congress legal department, was expelled as he did not consult the party before taking up the case, the Congress has said.

"Aljo K Joseph appeared in his personal capacity. He did not consult the Youth Congress before appearing in the case. IYC does NOT endorse such actions. IYC has removed Aljo Joseph from IYC's Legal Department and expelled him from the party with immediate effect," Krishna Allavaru, Joint Secretary of All India Congress Committee, tweeted.

Mr Joseph representing Christian Michel in court has turned into a controversy as the BJP has been targeting Congress leaders Rahul and Sonia Gandhi over the case.

Mr Joseph, however, defending his decision to represent Michel, earlier today said his relations with the Congress were separate, and his profession was separate.

"One of my friends, who was having some Dubai connections, through him the lawyer in Italy had requested it. So I was just helping in appearing and assisting him in this matter," he told news agency ANI.

"I'm an actively practicing advocate. I appeared for him in my professional capacity. If somebody asks me to appear on behalf of a client...I've only discharged my duty as a lawyer. It has nothing to do with Congress," he added.

Christian Michel was sent to five-day CBI custody today. The government is investigating charges that Michel, a British national, organised bribes to push a Rs 3,600-crore contract for VVIP helicopters to be purchased for top Indian leaders.