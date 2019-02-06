Lawyer Prashant Bhushan Gets Notice In Contempt Petitions Over CBI Tweets

Senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan sought three weeks' time to file his reply to the notice.

A notice has been issued by the Supreme Court to lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan, after the Centre and the Attorney General accused him of contempt for his tweets on the appointment of Nageshwar Rao as the interim chief of the Central Bureau of Investigation. Mr Bhushan, who was in court, has sought three weeks' time to file a reply. The case will be heard again on March 7.

Mr Bhushan, Attorney General KK Venugopal told the court, had tweeted his accusations against the government.

"He should have applied to get the minutes of the meeting instead. The time has come to put guidelines on whether lawyers can write on a matter that's sub-judice," said Mr Venugopal, who has filed a separate petition on the issue.

Though Mr Venugopal said he was not pressing for punishment and a decision on larger issues, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, "The Attorney General is magnanimous. But the Centre wants Bhushan punished as this is not the first instance he has done this."