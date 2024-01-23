Lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai Summoned By CBI In Mahua Moitra Case

Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with its probe into corruption allegations against Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra.

He has been has been called for questioning on Thursday.

Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha last month following an Ethics Committee report into the 'cash for query' charges against her.

Ms Moitra, 49, was accused of taking bribes, including Rs 2 crore in cash and "luxury gift items", from businessman Darshan Hiranandani, in exchange for asking questions critical of the government in Parliament.

The panel had suggested cancelling Ms Moitra's Lok Sabha membership, finding her actions "highly objectionable, unethical, heinous and criminal".

BJP's Nishikant Dubey is the MP who had written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and levelled cash-for-query allegations against Ms Moitra. The complaint was based on a letter by Jai Anant Dehadrai, who the Trinamool MP has called her "jilted ex". The Speaker had referred the matter to the ethics committee.

Mr Dehadrai in October had placed all the evidence he had against Mahua Moitra before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee.

In an affidavit, Mr Hiranandani had alleged that the Trinamool MP had shared her email ID as a Member of Parliament so that he could send her information and she could raise the questions in the Parliament.

Ms Moitra had admitted to sharing he parliamentary login, but claimed there is no regulation governing this.