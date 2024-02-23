Lawyer Beaten To Death Over Land Dispute In Rajasthan

A case has been registered in the matter and 4 have been detained: Cops (Representational)

A lawyer was beaten to death by a group of people over a land dispute in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, police said on Friday.

A case has been registered in the matter and four people have been detained, they said.

Mohan Lal Yadav (40) was returning home after attending a wedding on Thursday night when the accused persons hit his car with a tractor near Takhatpura village. Then a group of 10-12 people thrashed him with sticks and iron rods and later left him on a highway, police said.

Local residents informed police about the incident. Yadav was taken to a hospital in Bhilwara and was referred to Udaipur from there, they said.

