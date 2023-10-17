Law Can't Assume Only Heterosexual Couples Can Be Good Parents: Chief Justice

The Chief Justice observed that the Juvenile Justice Act does not bar unmarried couples from adopting.

Delivering his judgment on same-sex marriage, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud made some important observations on the adoption of children by couples who are not heterosexual. He said that the law cannot assume that only heterosexual couples can be good parents and that doing so would amount to discrimination.

Referring to the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) guidelines for adoption, the Chief Justice said the Juvenile Justice Act does not preclude unmarried couples from adopting and the Union of India has also not proved that doing so is in the best interest of the child. "So CARA has exceeded its authority in barring unmarried couples," Justice Chandrachud said.

Stating that differentiating between married couples and unmarried couples has no "reasonable nexus" with the objective of CARA, which is ensuring the best interests of the child, the Chief Justice said, "It cannot be assumed that unmarried couples are not serious about their relationship. There is no material on record to prove that only a married heterosexual couple can provide stability to a child."

Justice Chandrachud also noted that CARA Regulation 5(3) indirectly discriminates against atypical unions. "A queer person can adopt only in an individual capacity. This has the effect of reinforcing the discrimination against the queer community," he said, adding that the CARA circular is violative of Article 15 of the Constitution.

Article 15 prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.