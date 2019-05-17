Lava-Like Inflammable Liquid Eruption Reported In Tripura

This is the fourth such incident that has been reported from the state within the last one year.

A volcanic lava type inflammable liquid was reported to have erupted out of the ground in the outskirts of Madhuban area in Agartala.



The locals noticed some underground lava-type eruption by the roadside near the electric polls in Madhuban area under the Kathaltali village. This eruption had triggered a sensation among the locals.

Scientists from the Tripura Space Application Centre (TSAC) reached the spot.

This is the fourth such incident that has been reported from the state within the last one year. Three such incidents were reported from Sabroom area that is in the southern part of the state and is quite close to Chittagong.

A leading geologist of TSAC, Avisek Chaudhuri, after analyzing the samples collected from the spot and after examining the spot said that a geo-chemical examination was required before coming to a conclusion. He, however, said that there was a similarity with the incident that was reported from Sabroom. The eruption in Sabroom was also due to sub-surface volcanic activity.

Adding further, geologist Avisek Chaudhuri said that fire, smoke and other materials erupting out of the ground is due to a fault line that passed through that area beside the displacement of the underground tectonic plates in that region. The tectonic plates, passing through the area, had created huge sub-surface heat that caused the incident.

However, this matter is of concern to the Tripura government, which is highly vulnerable to earthquakes as it lies in seismic zone V.

The seven northeastern states - Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and Manipur - are considered by seismologists as the sixth major earthquake-prone belt in the world.

The region experienced an earthquake measuring 8.7 on the Richter scale in 1897. Over 1,600 people had died in that quake.

