Latest On The Coronavirus Spreading In China, India's Preps: 10 Points

The number of deaths in China had risen to 80, with 76 in Hubei province. As of today, there were 1,423 confirmed cases in Hubei province. Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, has been under lockdown since being identified as the epicentre of the coronavirus.

The virus has spread outside China with Thailand and Hong Kong reporting eight cases of infection. The United States and Macau have five each; Taiwan, Australia, Singapore and Malaysia each have reported four; France and Japan three each; Vietnam and South Korea two apiece, and one each in Canada and Nepal.

Over 100 people have been kept under observation in Kerala and Maharashtra following screening for a possible exposure to coronavirus. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said samples of seven passengers have been sent to the ICMR-NIV laboratory in Pune. One person each from Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta and Malappuram and three from Ernakulam are in isolation wards of various health centres in Kerala, news agency Press Trust of India reported.

The Goa government has decided to form a special task force to monitor cases, if any, in the tourist state. The official residence of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama has been shut down from today to prevent the spread of deadly virus.

The coronavirus outbreak that began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan has killed 80 people in China so far and infected more than 2,750 globally, most of them in China. No fatalities have been reported outside China. Despite several cases being reported outside China, the World Health Organisation has stopped short of declaring it a global health emergency.

Wuhan has large number of Indians, mostly students studying medicine in different Chinese universities. While many of them were believed to have left home for the Chinese New Year holidays, others remained in the city to complete their academic work. However, the exact number is not yet known.

The virus has caused alarm because it is still too early to know how dangerous it is and how easily it spreads between people. Also because it is new, humans have not been able to build immunity to it.

Scientists hope to be testing the first possible vaccines in three months' time.- China is testing the HIV drug Aluvia as a treatment.- There are severe travel restrictions in Wuhan, with urban transport shut and outgoing flights suspended.

Among other measures to contain the virus, China will halt all group tours, affecting tourism both at home and to other countries, from January 27.