Latest News Live Updates: Over Half Of Delhi Has Had Covid, Shows Latest Sero Survey

One in two residents in Delhi has been exposed to the coronavirus and developed antibodies for the infection, the fifth serological survey in the capital has found, the government said on Tuesday. The data suggested that the city of 2 crore is inching towards herd immunity - when the majority of the population becomes immune to a disease, slowing its spread - but people should not let their guard down, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

"In the fifth sero survey done in the national capital of Delhi, antibodies have been detected in 56.13 per cent of the population. This was the largest survey in any state involving around 28,000 samples conducted from January 15 to 23," Mr Jain said.

With 8,635 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, India recorded the lowest single-day rise in its tally in nearly eight months, the government data showed.

Meanwhile, teen climate activist Greta Thunberg has extended her support to the farmers' protest at Delhi borders against the controversial agricultural laws.

"We stand in solidarity with #farmersprotest in India", Ms Thunberg tweeted late on Tuesday night.

The teen activist's tweet came hours after international pop icon Rihanna shared a news article that highlighted the government's latest crackdown on the agitating farmers by cutting off internet services in many regions.

Feb 03, 2021 06:00 (IST) Second Phase Of Covid Vaccination To Be Rolled Out In Haryana Today

The second phase of COVID-19 vaccine will be rolled out in Haryana on Wednesday and frontline workers will get the jab during the drive.

To ensure its smooth implementation of the drive, the registration of all such workers will be completed on the CoWIN portal by Sunday, it said.

"Haryana is all set to start the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccine roll out from February 3, after the successful implementation of its first phase," an official statement said.