Latest News Live Updates: Over 2.3 Crore Vaccinated In India Till Now

Live Updates: India's active COVID-19 caseload has reached 1,87,462. (File)

More than 20 lakh people were inoculated against coronavirus on March 8, the highest in a day so far, taking the total number of vaccine doses administered in the country to over 2.3 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. "India has recorded a significant achievement in its countrywide COVID-19 vaccination drive which was rolled out from January 16. More than 2 million vaccine doses were administered in a span of 24 hours," the ministry said.

India's active caseload has reached 1,87,462 which comprises 1.67 per cent of the country's total infections.

Showing the distribution of new cases, the ministry said four states -- Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura -- did not report any new COVID-19 case, while Maharashtra, Punjab and Kerala reported over 1,000 new cases.

Meanwhile, an intranasal vaccine candidate (BBV154), being developed by Bharat Biotech, is in early clinical stage of development in India, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey told the Rajya Sabha.

Most vaccines are administered by injection through intramuscular or subcutaneous route. But, intranasal vaccines are administered as a nasal spray and offer a needle-free approach for vaccine administration, Mr Choubey said in a written reply.

Here are the Latest News LIVE Updates:

Mar 10, 2021 07:00 (IST) Joe Biden's Covid rescue plan expected to pass US Congress soon

US President Joe Biden's massive relief plan is on track to cross the finish line Wednesday with a final House vote, stimulating an economy digging out from the coronavirus pandemic and offering a lifeline for millions of families. The $1.9 trillion package, broadly popular with Americans and approved by the Senate at the weekend, is expected to narrowly clear Congress days before a crucial deadline, culminating a weeks-long negotiation over its cost and scope.

If it reaches his desk, Joe Biden -- who made the American Rescue Plan his top legislative priority -- could sign the historic bill into law by week's end.

Mar 10, 2021 06:30 (IST) India sends COVID-19 vaccines to Botswana

India has sent COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in the country to Botswana as part of the "Vaccine Maitri" initiative. The consignment of vaccines reached Gaborone, the capital of Botswana.

"Bonding with Botswana. Made in India vaccines land in Gaborone. Vaccine Maitri," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Mar 10, 2021 05:59 (IST) Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Can Protect Against Brazil Variant: Study

A new study suggests that the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine can protect people against the concerning coronavirus variant first identified in Brazil. A new study suggests that the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine can protect people against the concerning coronavirus variant first identified in Brazil.