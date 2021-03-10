Latest News Live Updates: Over 2.3 Crore Vaccinated In India Till Now

New Delhi:
Live Updates: India's active COVID-19 caseload has reached 1,87,462. (File)
More than 20 lakh people were inoculated against coronavirus on March 8, the highest in a day so far, taking the total number of vaccine doses administered in the country to over 2.3 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. "India has recorded a significant achievement in its countrywide COVID-19 vaccination drive which was rolled out from January 16. More than 2 million vaccine doses were administered in a span of 24 hours," the ministry said.
India's active caseload has reached 1,87,462 which comprises 1.67 per cent of the country's total infections.
Showing the distribution of new cases, the ministry said four states -- Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura -- did not report any new COVID-19 case, while Maharashtra, Punjab and Kerala reported over 1,000 new cases.
Meanwhile, an intranasal vaccine candidate (BBV154), being developed by Bharat Biotech, is in early clinical stage of development in India, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey told the Rajya Sabha.
Most vaccines are administered by injection through intramuscular or subcutaneous route. But, intranasal vaccines are administered as a nasal spray and offer a needle-free approach for vaccine administration, Mr Choubey said in a written reply.
Joe Biden's Covid rescue plan expected to pass US Congress soon
US President Joe Biden's massive relief plan is on track to cross the finish line Wednesday with a final House vote, stimulating an economy digging out from the coronavirus pandemic and offering a lifeline for millions of families. The $1.9 trillion package, broadly popular with Americans and approved by the Senate at the weekend, is expected to narrowly clear Congress days before a crucial deadline, culminating a weeks-long negotiation over its cost and scope.
If it reaches his desk, Joe Biden -- who made the American Rescue Plan his top legislative priority -- could sign the historic bill into law by week's end.
India sends COVID-19 vaccines to Botswana
India has sent COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in the country to Botswana as part of the "Vaccine Maitri" initiative. The consignment of vaccines reached Gaborone, the capital of Botswana.
"Bonding with Botswana. Made in India vaccines land in Gaborone. Vaccine Maitri," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a tweet.
Red Cross warns of glaring gap in vaccine roll-out
The Red Cross warned of a glaring gap in the plans to roll out Covid-19 vaccines around the world, saying remote communities risked missing out. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies is aiming to help vaccinate 500 million people against the disease.
The IFRC, which calls itself the world's largest humanitarian network, is planning to throw its expertise into the distribution and acceptance of vaccines among some of the hardest-to-reach communities. But it said that while the procurement of vaccines and delivery to airport hubs was crucial, "too little thought" had been given to the next step: how those doses would be distributed within countries, including the "last mile" in getting to those furthest away.