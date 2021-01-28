Latest News Live Updates: Delhi Logs Lowest Covid Cases In Nearly 9 Months On Wednesday

1,03,59,305 people have recuperated from the infection so far (File)

Delhi reported 96 COVID-19 cases with 9 deaths in the last 24 hours, government data showed on Wednesday. Some 212 people also recovered in this duration.

This is the first time that Delhi, which has seen and surmounted three waves of coronavirus infections, logged less than 100 since April last year, when India was still in first phase of the nationwide lockdown to control the pandemic.

India's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,06,89,527 with 12,689 new cases in a day, while 1,03,59,305 people have recuperated from the infection so far pushing the national recovery rate to 96.91 per cent on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry data showed.

With 137 more fatalities, the death count reached 1,53,724, the data updated at 8 am Wednesday showed.

There are 1,76,498 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprise 1.65 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Here are the live updates:

Jan 28, 2021 07:47 (IST) Baghpat district administration on Wednesday night got a protest site vacated after receiving a request from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) which said that it had to complete pending construction work. Baghpat Additional District Magistrate Amit Kumar Singh said, "NHAI had written to us because their work was getting obstructed due to the protests. We had come here to get the site vacated. The protesters including a few elderly people left the site peacefully."

Jan 28, 2021 07:14 (IST) Covaxin "Effectively Neutralises" UK Covid Strain, Claims Bharat Biotech



Vaccine maker Bharat Biotech said today that its coronavirus vaccine Covaxin has been found effective against the UK variant of the virus, which is considered 70 per cent more infectious than the Wuhan variety and is more lethal. In a tweet today, Bharat Biotech said "Covaxin effectively neutralises UK variants of SARS-CoV-2 reducing the possibility of mutant virus escape". Vaccine maker Bharat Biotech said today that its coronavirus vaccine Covaxin has been found effective against the UK variant of the virus, which is considered 70 per cent more infectious than the Wuhan variety and is more lethal. In a tweet today, Bharat Biotech said "Covaxin effectively neutralises UK variants of SARS-CoV-2 reducing the possibility of mutant virus escape". Read Here