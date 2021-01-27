Farmers' Protest Live Updates: Heavy Police Presence At Red Fort; 86 Cops Injured, 4 Cases Filed

At the Red Fort, farmers hoisted a religious flag on a mast outside

Unprecedented chaos and violence ensued in Delhi on the 72nd Republic Day as the tractor rally by protesting farmers went off the designated course and rolled into the iconic Red Fort in the Old City.

A protester died on the way, which the police said was an accident. Over 80 policemen have been injured in the clashes that took place at the heart of the national capital on Tuesday.

At the Red Fort, farmers climbed its ramparts, and hoisted a religious flag on a mast outside. The police, wielding batons, managed to remove them from inside the fort.

The violence started Tuesday morning as farmers broke barricades and tried to enter Delhi ahead of the designated time.

Jan 27, 2021 07:33 (IST)

