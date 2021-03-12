Latest News Live Updates: Centre 'Very Worried' About Rise In Covid Cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in the country, reported 13,659 Covid cases on Thursday. (File)

The Centre is "very worried" about the upsurge in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul said, adding the virus cannot be taken for granted if the country has to remain Covid-free. The remark comes after the Maharashtra government announced a week-long lockdown - from March 15 to March 21 - in Nagpur, which reported over 1,800 cases in 24 hours.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in the country, reported 13,659 daily coronavirus cases on Thursday, which is 60 percent of the country's single-day total.

The Union Health Ministry said eight of the 10 cities with the highest number of active cases belong to Maharashtra. They are - Pune, Nagpur, Thane, Mumbai, Amravati, Jalgaon, Nashik and Aurangabad.

Balram Bhargava, head of the Indian Council For Medical Research, on being asked whether mutants could be the underlying cause behind the surge, said, "The surge in Maharashtra is definitely not connected to mutants. It is due to large gatherings and lack of Covid-appropriate behaviour."

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden signed a massive $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill Thursday ahead of giving a national address where he was set to urge "hope" on the first anniversary of the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Joe Biden called the American Rescue Plan "historic" as he signed the package into law in the Oval Office.

Here are the Latest News Live Updates:

Mar 12, 2021 06:47 (IST) WHO assessing reports on risks related to AstraZeneca vaccine: Report

A spokesperson for the World Health Organization (WHO) told Sputnik that its Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety (GACVS) was carefully assessing the reports on risks related to the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19. A number of European states have suspended vaccination with the AstraZeneca drug as a precaution after reports on severe side-effects, including blood clots, that were allegedly triggered by the vaccine, Sputnik reported.

The European Medicines Agency said there was currently no indication that the reported negative effects had been caused by the vaccination.

Mar 12, 2021 06:20 (IST) US to end Covid vaccine priority group restrictions by May 1: Official

US President Joe Biden will order authorities across the entire United States to lift priority restrictions on people wanting to get Covid-19 vaccinations by the start of May, an official said Thursday. "He will direct states that no later than May 1, all Americans need to be eligible to receive the vaccine," said a senior administration official, who asked not to be identified.

Joe Biden will discuss his plans in a primetime television speech later Thursday. The official noted that this doesn't mean all adults will actually get their shots by that date.

Mar 12, 2021 06:01 (IST) Italy bans batch of AstraZeneca jab but plays down risks

Italy's medicines regulator on Thursday banned the use of a batch of AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus vaccine as a precaution, triggering a similar decision from fellow EU member Romania. The Italian regulator made the decision despite saying there was no established link between the vaccine and reports of some people suffering blood clots days after receiving the shot.

"Following the reporting of some serious adverse events... AIFA has decided, as a precaution, to issue a ban on the use of this batch throughout the national territory," the AIFA regulator said in a statement.