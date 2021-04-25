Latest News LIVE Updates: Amid Covid Surge In India, Hospitals Face Oxygen Shortage

Updates: SOS messages are being sent out by top hospitals amid medical oxygen shortage. (File)

India reported the highest daily surge in the world with over 3.46 lakh Covid infections on Saturday, which took the country's caseload to 1.66 crore. The country also saw the deadliest day of the pandemic with 2,624 deaths. SOS messages are being sent out by top hospitals, patients and their family and friends amid shortage of medical oxygen and hospital beds.

Areas with Covid positivity rates over 10 per cent must be locked down, AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria told NDTV on Saturday, as the government scrambles to contain a deadly second wave that has triggered an oxygen crisis in Delhi and left India's medical infrastructure near collapse.

Dr Guleria said the country's healthcare system was paying the price for the government's failure to anticipate the spread of infections via more aggressive variants of the virus and flagged the urgent need to break the chain of transmission and reduce the skyrocketing active caseload.

Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech said that the Covaxin vaccine will cost Rs 600 for state governments and Rs 1,200 for private hospitals. For exports, the COVID-19 vaccine will cost in the range of $15 to $20. The other vaccine maker in the country, Serum Institute of India, will sell its Covishield at Rs400 a shot to states and Rs 600 to private hospitals.

Apr 25, 2021 06:37 (IST) US Congressman Asks Joe Biden to release AstraZeneca vaccine doses to India, other nations

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi on Saturday called on US President Joe Biden's administration to release doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to countries, including India, currently experiencing massive and deadly surges in the spread of COVID-19. "We are currently sitting on close to 40 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the US stockpile, a stockpile which we're not using and which we've already opened to combat COVID 19 in Mexico and Canada," Mr Krishnamoorthi said in a statement.

"In order to curb the spread of this virus internationally and to protect public health and our international economy, we need to get these vaccines out the door now. I respectfully but strongly call on the Biden Administration to release millions of AstraZeneca vaccine doses to countries hardest-hit by the spread of COVID-19, including India, Argentina, and potentially others," he added.

Apr 25, 2021 06:04 (IST) COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Pass One-Billion Mark As Global Cases Hit New Record

The number of Covid-19 jabs administered globally surpassed the one-billion mark on Saturday, offering hope after months of pandemic misery, even as the number of coronavirus cases worldwide hit a new daily record, mainly to an explosion of the virus.